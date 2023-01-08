Save Hundreds on Kitchen Appliances from Sharp, Including On a Dishwasher You Can Control with Your Voice

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

By now, we’re all pretty used to asking Alexa what time it is and having a computer answer with the time or asking her to tell us a joke only to hear a surprisingly off-color jape. But yelling “Alexa, turn on the dishwasher!” and then having, y’know, the dishwasher actually turn on? That’s some Jetsons-level stuff, except that it’s so very 2023, thanks to Sharp. (The Jetsons lived in the 2060s, FYI.) And if you were considering getting a new dishwasher any time in 2023, now is the time to take a closer look at this smart, voice-control dishwasher because from January 8 through January 22, this standard 24-inch wide, slide-in dishwasher is $100 off the usual price thanks to Sharp’s sale in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. day.

Sharp’s MLK sale also includes ovens, microwaves, cooktops, and refrigerators—off which you can save a stunning $600, in one case—air purifiers and more. So shop around if you’ve been putting off appliance purchases because sale prices like these really do make a difference.)

If the only claim to fame of the ​S​harp 24 in. Slide-In Smart Dishwasher (the unit’s technical “name” is SDW6767HS, by the way) was that it can be voice-operated with commands, including the setting of a child lock feature or asking to know when the wash cycle would end, which would be interesting but not enough to get our emphatic nod and finger gun.

But this dishwasher is a fine unit well beyond the Alexa of it all. With the option to clean smaller loads with just the top or bottom rack loaded and a wash zone selected, it’s water efficient. With a “Power Wash” mode, it can also handle huge loads of flatware, cookware, and crockery. And with adjustable racks and smoothly-gliding rails, it’s easy to use. Whether you opt for the dishwasher, a new air purifier, or a new cooktop, now’s the time to invest in your home with these stellar Sharp deals.

