Pro-Trump Lawyers May Have to Cough Up $200K in Failed Michigan Lawsuit
The pro-Trump lawyers who spent a considerable amount of time trying to reverse his election loss in Michigan may now have to pay up a hefty sum of cash. Michigan officials from Detroit and the state attorney general’s office requested $200,000 in legal fees from lawyers including election truthers Sidney Powell and Lin Wood, Reuters reported. Judge Linda Parker had ruled last month that the two had to pay legal fees to the entities but had not decided on an amount. Powell and Wood led a fervent—and losing—legal campaign last winter to try and reverse Trump’s loss. Parker said the two should have done more research into Trump’s voter fraud claims to realize how “frivolous” their pursuit was.