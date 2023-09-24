Slain Detroit Neurosurgeon’s Friend Says Crime Scene Was Left Unsecured
SLOPPY
The family of slain Detroit neurosurgeon Devon Hoover has spoken out for the first time, expressing frustration at the seemingly stalled investigation into the beloved doc’s death. While saying they appreciated officers’ hard work, his six sisters told the Detroit Free Press, “One thing we wish for is regular updates from the detectives, even if they can’t give specific details. It would mean a great deal to be reassured the case is continually active and progressing toward an arrest.” Meanwhile, a close friend who was the last person to see Hoover alive accused cops of leaving the crime scene unsecured. Parts of the crime scene were somehow damaged, and officers gave it the OK to be cleaned before suddenly finding evidence at the last minute, Carol Goves said. Hoover was found shot in the head, naked, wrapped in a sheet, and dumped in a crawlspace in his historic mansion in April. Detroit Police Chief James White said earlier this month that investigators were confident they had a suspect in their sights, and he hoped to make an announcement “before snow hits the ground.”