    Angela Bassett and Courtney Vance’s Son Apologizes for Michael B. Jordan Death Prank

    NO ONE IS LAUGHING

    Slater Vance, Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance attend the 5th Annual WACO Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.

    Jerritt Clark/Getty

    A celebrity scion is apologizing for taking part in a TikTok prank in which he pretended the actor Michael B. Jordan was dead. Slater Vance, the teen son of Angela Bassett and Courtney Vance posted a video on Instagram in which he said Jordan is one of his idols and that “taking part in a trend like this is completely disrespectful.” In the TikTok, which went viral before it was removed, Slater was seen asking his famous parents if they’d heard the Black Panther star died—provoking an emotional reaction from Bassett, who co-stars in the film with him, according to CNN.

