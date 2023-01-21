Paul Murdaugh Snapchat Video Key in Father’s Trial: Prosecutors
DIGITAL FOOTPRINT
Representatives from Snapchat and Google have been subpoenaed to testify in Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial over the prosecution’s digital evidence, including a Snapchat video Murdaugh’s son sent to his friends just an hour before he was killed. “The contents of this video is important to proving the State’s case,” the lead prosecutor wrote in a petition. Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman has asked witnesses from Snapchat to review the video to confirm its authenticity. Google has been ordered to send a representative of its own to certify the authenticity of the company’s claim that “no devices with google location data being stored by google were present at the time of the double murder.” The trial against Murdaugh for allegedly murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul begins Jan. 23.