‘SNL’ Weekend Update Takes on ‘Hot’ Healthcare CEO Killer

Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” kicked off with co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che offering their reactions to the recent (still unsolved) assassination of a UnitedHealthcare CEO in midtown Manhattan.

“This week, New York City officials sent a tough message on crime: If you shoot somebody in the middle of the street, you better get on your bike, hop on a bus, and get the heck out of here,” Jost joked.

Jost continued, “The manhunt continued for the assassin who gunned down the CEO of UnitedHealthcare on Wednesday, and it really says something about America that a guy was murdered in cold blood, and the two main reactions were, ‘Yeah, well, health care stinks,’ and also, ‘Girl, that shooter hot.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s also so crazy that the shooting happened three blocks from here in broad daylight, and the guy just bicycled away,” Jost added, “Probably because they have every cop in the city guarding our Christmas tree.”

Like Ronny Cheing on The Daily Show last week, Jost also didn’t seem too confident that the killer would be caught any time soon.

“The NYPD now believes the suspect left the city on a bus from Port Authority,” he said. “Thanks, but ‘a Port Authority passenger who looks like a murderer’ actually widened the search."

Michael Che got in the jokes too, adding, “We were able to get the smiling picture of the suspect after the man apparently was caught on camera at a local hospital flirting with a female employee, whose name has been reported as ‘Lucky S. Bechalive.’”

Later, Jost also covered one of the recent scandals surrounding around potential defense secretary Pete Hegseth:

“It was reported that in 2018, the mother of Pete Hegseth, Trump’s nominee for defense secretary, sent her son an email saying that she was embarrassed by the way he repeatedly belittles, lies, cheats, and uses women for his own power and ego. To which Pete Hegseth responded, ‘B---h, shut up!’”