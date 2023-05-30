Super Rare, 1-in-10 Million White Bison Calf Born in State Park in Wyoming
FURRY FRIEND
A rare—as in, 1-in-10 million rare—white bison calf has been born in a state park in Wyoming. The unnamed bison, whose sex is not yet known, was born in Bear River State Park on May 16 and is in good health, the Cowboy State Daily reported. It’s not truly albino, though; instead, the park’s superintendent, Tyfani Sager, says the calf’s unique genetic makeup, which includes genes from common cattle, contributes to its white fur. “Most of the bison you find anymore have some cattle genetics” as a result of breeding with cattle when the bison were near extinction, Sager told the Cowboy State Daily. In addition to being exceedingly rare, the appearance of a white bison is considered sacred by some indigenous groups in the United States and viewed as a positive omen for the future.