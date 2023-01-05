Suspected Idaho Killer’s Sister Starred in Slasher Flick in College
‘HOLY COW’
The sister of suspected Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger starred in a low budget slasher in college, with eerily similar tones to the grisly murders that took place in rural Moscow in November. In 2011, Amanda Kohberger starred as Lori in the environmentally-driven horror flick Two Days Back, in which a group of university students attempt to catch illegal foresters but instead end up slashed, hacked and stabbed to death, with one tied to a tree, by a maniacal killer who schemes to gain their trust. “You’re f—king kidding me, her brother is that guy? Goddamn, man, holy cow,” said director Kevin Boon in an interview with the New York Post. “I remember her well. I directed the movie, wrote the movie, I cast her,” he added. “She is a lovely woman, who was very nice. I liked her a lot.”