Suspended Albany News Anchor Breaks Silence After ‘Train Wreck’ Broadcast
The local TV news anchor who was suspended after appearing in what has been dubbed a “train wreck” broadcast this week has spoken for the first time since the incident to explain her bizarre actions. Slurring and stammering her way through a news bulletin, Heather Kovar appeared disheveled and distracted during the evening news on CBS Albany affiliate WRGB on Saturday, sparking concern from viewers who took to social media. She told the Times Union that she blamed the incident on sleep deprivation and exhaustion, saying she had “returned early from family leave following my dad’s death. On Friday, I notified the station I would not be renewing my contract which expires July 31. Saturday I was scheduled to work the early morning 6 a.m. shift and the evening shift. I was sleep-deprived and exhausted.”