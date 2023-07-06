Female Hotel Guests Awake to Find Prowler ‘Fondling Their Feet’: Sheriff
CREEPY
Authorities in Nevada warned this week that a prowler is entering women’s hotel rooms and “fondling their feet” as they sleep. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said two incidents occurred at around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday and Monday in which the women woke and found the intruder touching their feet. “In both cases, the victim’s rooms were on the ground floor and it is suspected at this time that the suspect entered the rooms via the unsecured exterior screen door,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. A description of the intruder was not disclosed. The sheriff’s office also did not name the hotel where the incidents took place, but described it as a resort on the 180 block of Elks Point Road—where the Club Wyndham South Shore is located. Wyndham did not respond to a request for comment from SFGate. Authorities advised guests staying in the Lake Tahoe area to make sure all exterior doors are securely closed.