Woman Shot in Takeoff’s Killing Says It Was a ‘Miracle’ She Survived
‘BLOOD ALL OVER ME’
A young woman who was shot in the head during the attack which killed Migos rapper Takeoff said “it was a miracle” that she survived. Sydney Leday, 24, was at the Houston party in the early hours of Nov. 1 last year when an argument broke out and escalated to gunfire which fatally wounded 28-year-old Takeoff and hit Leday as she ran for her life. “I felt the sting in the back of my head,” Leday told KHOU. “I felt myself falling.” Leday says the person she was with picked her up and they were able to get to a car to drive her to hospital. “It was like a scary movie, really. Ironically it was Halloween night. I had on a nun outfit. I had blood all over me.” Leday spent around a week in hospital after being in a coma. “I was just grateful that I did [survive] because the place that it hit in my head… I just feel like it was a miracle.”