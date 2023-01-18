CHEAT SHEET
Tennis legend Chris Evert says she is cancer-free a year after a hysterectomy prompted by her sister’s death revealed malignant cells in one of her fallopian tubes. In an essay for ESPN, Evert, 68, says she underwent six rounds of chemotherapy and last month had a preventative double mastectomy. Evert’s sister Jeanne died of ovarian cancer, and it turned out she had a genetic variant tied to cancer, and then Evert got tested, too. “My sister’s journey saved my life, and I hope by sharing mine, I just might save somebody else’s,” she wrote.