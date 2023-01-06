CHEAT SHEET
‘Terminator’ Actor Earl Boen Dead at 81
Terminator actor Earl Boen has died at 81. Boen, who was best known for his recurring role as Dr. Peter Silberman in the Terminator franchise, died in Hawaii. He was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in the fall of 2022, a friend of Boen told Variety. Beyond his live-action career, Boen maintained steady voice-acting work, voicing characters in video games such as World of Warcraft and Call of Duty. He is survived by his wife Cathy and stepdaughter Ruby, as well as his two grandchildren.