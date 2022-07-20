Texas A&M Football Star Charged With DWI, Gun Possession
TIME OUT
Police arrested Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith early Wednesday for allegedly driving while intoxicated as well as illegal possession of a gun and less than 2 ounces of weed. Officers said they found Smith with a “rolled joint of marijuana” and a gun with a “full magazine and a round chambered,” according to a police report and probable cause statement obtained by the Houston Chronicle. The senior football star and a passenger in the car both denied that the gun and the weed belonged to them. It could be bad news for Smith: Demond Demas was removed from the team and forced to enter the transfer portal in March after a family violence assault charge. Smith posted $8,000 bail after being booked in the county jail, according to records.