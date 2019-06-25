A group of Texans trying to donate $340 worth of diapers, toys and hygienic supplies for kids being held at a Border Patrol facility in Texas, were told the center doesn’t take donations. A report by the Texas Tribune tells the story of a group of friends who were struck by news reports of the substandard conditions children are forced to live under in many Border Patrol facilities. But when they tried to help by taking new supplies like toothbrushes, toys and diapers, they were rejected. Last week, Democratic State Representative Terry Canales tweeted about how he wrote to Border Patrol to find out how his constituents could help those in need in the centers, but was told that Border Control does not accept donations. “The whole situation is disgusting, but I’m always hopeful that the better part of us as human beings will shine through,” Canales said. “Those children feel like the world has given up on them, and we have to fight for them.”