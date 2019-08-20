CHEAT SHEET
DISGUSTING
Texas Couple Allegedly Trafficked Boys for Forced Labor at Troubled Kids’ Home
A Texas couple was indicted on human trafficking charges after they allegedly trafficked boys for forced labor while running a nonprofit “home for troubled boys,” news station KXAN reports. Between May and July 2018, Gary Wiggins and his wife, Meghann, allegedly trafficked four underage boys “through force, fraud or coercion,” and made them “engage in forced labor or services” at the 10-acre Joshua Home. According to CBS Austin, the children were allegedly forced to work for a lawn care company owned by the couple. Eight boys between the ages of 10 and 17 were taken away from the home last year after Joshua Home was investigated following allegations involving trafficking, fraud, abuse, neglect, and labor violations. The brother of an 11-year-old boy who stayed at Joshua Home said his sibling was tasked to do “a lot of work around the grounds” before officials raided the residence. “There was certain disciplinary measures such as staring at the wall,” he said. After the children were taken away, they were put in the custody of Child Protective Services until they were reunited with their parents—all of whom lived out of state. Gary and Meghann Wiggins are both being held on a $100,000 bond.