Texas Man Arrested After Mother’s Headless Body, Hacksaw Found in Apartment

A 22-year-old Texas man has been arrested after his mother was found beheaded in his apartment, local news station KWTX reports. Isaac Israel Warriner was held in Denton County Jail on Friday for charges including “abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence”—though he has yet to be charged for his mother's murder. Denton police reportedly were called to Warriner's apartment complex on May 5 after a neighbor claimed Warriner was “acting weird” and carrying cleaning supplies. Officers then found his mother's headless body and a hacksaw inside his unit. The next day, Warriner was spotted in his mother's car and reportedly led police on a chase that ended in Oklahoma—where he was held before being transferred to Denton on Thursday.