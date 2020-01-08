This Discounted Philips Sonicare Flexcare Toothbrush Will Keep You (and Your Dentist) Happy
One of the best things you can do to invest in your health is to take steps towards getting better toothbrushing habits. Adding a top-rated Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush to your routine while it’s on sale is a great place to start. Down to $83 on Amazon for today only, the Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum toothbrush has an AdaptiveClean brush head to hug the curves of your teeth and get up to 10x more plaque removal.
The FlexCare has a customizable brushing experience, with two different modes depending on what you’re looking for: clean and white. Plus, there are three different intensities, so those with sensitive teeth and gums can get a quality clean without pain. There’s even a pressure sensor to let you know when you’re brushing too hard, which is something you don’t realize you’re doing until you’re actually notified. For those who are resolving to make better habits in 2020, why not start with your teeth?
Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Electric Toothbrush
Free Shipping
