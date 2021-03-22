The Snyder Cut Will Not Lead to More ‘Justice League’ Sequels, Says Warner Exec
ALAS...
It should come as little surprise that following their successful campaign urging Warner Bros. to release Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League, DC fans are now calling to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. This time, however, it appears the studio will not acquiesce.
Snyder stepped away from Justice League due to a family tragedy, at which point Joss Whedon stepped in to complete the film. In releasing Snyder’s expanded four-hour version on HBO Max, WarnerMedia CEO Ann Sarnoff told Variety, “We wanted to give Zack the opportunity to complete his vision... which is impossible to do in theaters.” But when asked about fans’ pleas to round out Snyder’s vision for a five-film run and make the two remaining installments the director originally intended, Sarnoff shut the idea down: “I appreciate that they love Zack’s work and we are very thankful for his many contributions to DC,” she said. “... With that comes the completion of his trilogy. We’re very happy we’ve done this, but we’re very excited about the plans we have for all the multi-dimensional DC characters that are being developed right now.”