‘The Wonder Years’ Star Wins Emmy After Hubby’s Tragic Death
WONDERFUL
Alley Mills, 72, best-known for her role as Norma Arnold on The Wonder Years has won her first Emmy following the tragic death of her husband three years ago. Mills won best guest performance on a daytime drama for her role as Heather Webber in General Hospital. Her husband, actor Orson Bean, known for Grace and Frankie and Being John Malkovich, was killed in 2020 after being hit by two cars while crossing a street in Los Angeles. “I had just lost my beloved husband–it was pretty traumatic–and then I get asked to play a seriously traumatized person who kills a lot of people, but she’s got a heart of gold,” Mills said. “And she’s barreling towards the light all the time and it gave me that ability to keep going and barrel towards the light. The world is so screwed up right now that all I can say to all of you traumatized people out there, just keep barreling towards the light.”