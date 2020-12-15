These Classics Made It Onto the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry
Another 25 films were added to the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress on Monday, including the modern animated classic Shrek and hit musical Grease. The movies—an eclectic list this year, with musicals, comedies, and a superhero flick—are chosen for their “cultural, historic or aesthetic importance to the nation’s film heritage.” Suspense, Lilies of the Field, The Dark Knight, A Clockwork Orange, and The Joy Luck Club were among those that made the cut. This year’s list includes nine movies directed by women and seven directed by people of color—a record for the Film Registry. “This is not only a great honor for all of us who worked on The Dark Knight, this is also a tribute to all of the amazing artists and writers who have worked on the great mythology of Batman over the decades,” said Dark Knight director Christopher Nolan in a statement.