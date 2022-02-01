CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Tom Brady Finally Confirms His Retirement: ‘This Is Difficult for Me to Write’

    IT’S OFFICIAL

    Jamie Ross

    News Correspondent

    Mike Segar/Reuters

    Tom Brady has finally confirmed his retirement. ESPN reported Saturday that the 44-year-old quarterback had made plans to retire, then his team said no decision had been made. But, in a Tuesday Instagram post, Brady himself announced his next move. In a statement, the seven-time Super Bowl winner wrote that he’s always believed playing football should be a 100 percent commitment, and went on: “This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

    Read it at NBC Sport