Toni Collette Splits From Husband of Nearly 20 Years
‘GRACE AND GRATITUDE’
Toni Collette announced she’s splitting from her husband of nearly 20 years the same day photos emerged showing her spouse kissing a woman on a beach in Sydney, Australia. The Daily Mail Australia published the photos on Wednesday, showing her drummer husband, Dave Galafassi, canoodling with a blonde. Collette shared news of their divorce in a joint statement on her recently reactivated Instagram. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” the statement says. “We’re united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other.” Collette, one of Australia’s most celebrated actresses after stints in movies likes Knives Out and Hereditary, wed Galafassi in 2003. The couple share two children, aged 11 and 14.