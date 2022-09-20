Trump Allies Handled Georgia Voting Equipment, Videos Show
CANDID CAMERA
New footage shows allies of Donald Trump handling sensitive voting equipment in Georgia in the weeks after the 2020 presidential election. Videos released as part of an ongoing legal battle surrounding the state’s voting systems have raised concerns about attempts by supporters of the former president to infiltrate and copy critical election software. The images, released by a nonprofit group that is suing over alleged security vulnerabilities, show members of a team hired by Trump lawyer and conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell inside an office in Coffee County, Georgia, handling county poll pads, which contain sensitive personal information of voters. It’s not clear what data was on the lists or what was done with it, if anything. The newly released footage also shows that some of the Trump supporters were allowed to enter the elections office over several days.