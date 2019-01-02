Trump Hits Back at Romney: I Won Big and He Didn’t

Donald Trump responded to Mitt Romney’s op-ed in The Washington Post by rubbing the former Republican nominee’s nose in his 2012 defeat to President Obama. “I won big, and he didn’t,” Trump tweeted. Romney’s article had promised to speak out when the president was “divisive, racist, sexist, anti-immigrant, dishonest, or destructive to democratic institutions.” He lamented that Trump “has not risen to the mantle of the office.” Trump asked whether Romney would replace outgoing Republican Sen. Jeff Flake as an outspoken critic of the White House.