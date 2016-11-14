Trump: ‘I’ll Take $1 Salary as President’

President-elect Donald Trump says he will only accept a $1 salary as president. In an interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday night, Trump said he had no idea what kind of money presidents make but that he wasn’t interested anyway. “I think I have to by law take $1, so I’ll take $1 a year. But it’s a—I don’t even know what it is. Do you know what the salary is?” he asked host Lesley Stahl. Upon being informed that the salary is $400,000, Trump responded, “No, I’m not going to take the salary. I’m not taking it.” When asked about his taxes—a controversial issue during the presidential race—Trump dismissed the topic by simply saying, “Nobody cares.” “The only one who cares is, you know, you and a few people that asked that question. Obviously, the public didn’t care because I won the election very easily. So they don’t care. I never thought they did care,” he said.
