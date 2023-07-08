Trump Lawyer Bumped From New York AG Case
DOWNGRADE
Former Donald Trump attorney Alina Habba has been kicked off the New York attorney general’s case against him, among other cases, and will instead assume two roles in his Save America leadership PAC, according to a Friday press release. She will become the PAC’s legal spokesperson and general counsel while continuing to assist the ex-president in “certain legal matters.” Trump’s communication director described her as working “diligently” and “tirelessly” on the “many witch-hunt cases that have been unfairly brought” against him, but did not give a reason for her seeming demotion besides that she will have more time to dedicate to her new duties at the PAC. Habba admitted to searching for records at Mar-a-Lago—apparently with Trump’s permission—last year in response to a subpoena from the New York attorney general only days before the FBI raided the Florida estate. In a recent appearance on Fox News Tonight, Habba stumbled while trying to provide Trump’s defense for the leaked audio tape from a meeting at his Bedminster Golf Club.