Trump Plans to Hit Hillary on Whitewater

Hope Hicks, spokeswoman for presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump, accidentally sent an email to a Politico reporter detailing the campaign’s intention to dig up dirt on Hillary Clinton over the 1990s Whitewater controversy. The email was purportedly intended for the Republican National Committee and Michael Caputo, a Trump adviser, but Hicks accidentally copied Marc Caputo, a Politico reporter. The message, sent Wednesday morning, asked the RNC to “work up information on HRC/Whitewater as soon as possible. This is for immediate use and for the afternoon talking points process.”