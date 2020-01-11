Trump Says Widely Panned Iran Briefing Was ‘Single Best Briefing’
Two days after the Trump administration’s first briefing to lawmakers on the killing of a top Iranian general was slammed as “insulting,” President Trump insisted he’d actually received praise from some lawmakers for the “single best briefing.” Asked by Fox News’ Laura Ingraham about lawmakers’ criticism of the briefing—dubbed “the worst briefing on a military issue” by Republican Sen. Mike Lee—Trump dismissed the notion that the briefing failed to provide much information on the intelligence that led him to authorize a strike on Qassem Soleimani. “Look I have also had calls from some of the senators, some of the congressman, who said it was the single best briefing. One person said they’d been there for 10 years, it’s the single best briefing they’ve ever had. One said, 20 years, the single best military briefing they’ve ever had,” Trump told Ingraham in an interview aired late Friday.