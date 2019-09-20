CHEAT SHEET
PLENTY TO DISCUSS
Trump to Meet Ukrainian President Next Week Amid Whistleblower Storm
Well, at least they’ll have a lot to talk about. President Trump will meet with the president of Ukraine next week as the storm surrounding a whistleblower complaint about Trump’s communications with a foreign leader keeps growing. It’s been reported that the mysterious complaint filed by an intelligence official involves a “promise” made to a foreign leader by Trump, and that the allegation is specifically focused on Ukraine. Trump will meet President Volodymyr Zelensky when both leaders attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The Ukrainian president's office confirmed in a statement: “The Head of State will hold a series of bilateral meetings with foreign leaders in New York, in particular with President of the United States Donald Trump.”