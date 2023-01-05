Trump Uses House Speaker Chaos to Push Big Lie Bullsh*t
EVERY CLOUD...
After House Republicans rejected Donald Trump’s call for lawmakers to fall in line behind Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s bid for speaker on Wednesday, the former president tried to put a positive spin on the two days of GOP chaos that has seen six rounds of voting end in gridlock. “I actually think that a big Republican VICTORY today, after going through numerous Roll Calls that failed to produce a Speaker of the House, has made the position & process of getting to be Speaker BIGGER & MORE IMPORTANT than if it were done in the more traditional way,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform early Thursday. “[M]uch like me again becoming President after having won big in 2016, gotten many Millions of MORE VOTES in 2020 but ‘supposedly’ not winning (BIG LIE!), & then winning again in 2024. It will be BIGGER than the traditional way!”