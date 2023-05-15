Trump’s Aides Had a Weird Way of Getting Him Fired Up During CNN Town Hall
FIGHTING TALK
As Donald Trump’s CNN town hall last week went to its first commercial break, his aides decided to give him a surprising source of motivation for the rest of the broadcast, according to a report. Axios reports that the former president’s adviser Jason Miller pulled up tweets from Democrats who were upset about the town hall and showed them to Trump before he headed out for the second round of questioning. “He was the leader of the free world again,” after drawing inspiration from the angry posts, a Trump confidant told Axios. Among the tweets shown to Trump were one from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) saying “CNN should be ashamed of themselves,” another from Andrew Yang calling the show “a clear win for Trump,” and a third from the Lincoln Project branding the broadcast “disgraceful.” The tactic apparently mirrored an old trick deployed by Trump aides in which they would carry around positive polls about him so that they could give him some affirmation at a moment’s notice whenever he was getting irritable.