Trump’s Feelings Hurt That Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Won’t Endorse Him
Donald Trump laid into Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday for her unwillingness to pledge her allegiance to his 2024 presidential candidacy. “I opened up the Governor position for Kim Reynolds, & when she fell behind, I ENDORSED her, did big Rallies, & she won,” Trump posted to Truth Social. “Now, she wants to remain ‘NEUTRAL.’ I don’t invite her to events! DeSanctus down 45 points!” Reynolds chosen not to “weigh in” on any of the presidential candidates ahead of Iowa’s caucuses. “I want to welcome everyone to this state,” the Republican told the Des Moines Register in a February interview. “And if I weigh in, I don’t know if they’ll feel all that welcome.”