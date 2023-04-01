CHEAT SHEET
‘Point Blank’ Actress Sharon Acker Dies at 87
Actress Sharon Acker, best known for her roles in the 1967 film Point Blank and the 1966-1967 CBS TV adaptation of Executive Suite, has died at age 87 in her Toronto, Canada home. Not just limited to film and TV, Acker was also a member of the Stratford Shakespeare Festival company, starring as Anne Page in a production of The Merry Wives of Windsor. Acker retired from the acting industry in 1994. She is survived by her two children, two stepchildren, grandaughter and great-grandaughter.