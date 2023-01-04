CHEAT SHEET
Twitter Now 'Relaxing' Ban on Political Ads
Twitter has announced that it will be “relaxing” its ban on political ads more than three years after the ban was enacted to fight growing misinformation on social media. The company, seeking to pump up revenue under new Twitter czar Elon Musk, explained the move by noting that “cause-based advertising can facilitate public conversation around important topics.” “We also plan to expand the political advertising we permit in the coming weeks,” the Twitter Safety account tweeted late Tuesday. The company had banned ads by candidates, political parties, and elected government officials under then-CEO Jack Dorsey in 2019.