Two Dead After Mexico Hit by Second Major Earthquake This Week
AFTERSHOCK
Mexico was rocked by another powerful 6.8 earthquake which left at least two people dead early Thursday after Monday’s tremor. Officials in the Mexico City government say one woman died after falling down the stairs in her home as she tried to get outside when her building began to shake and quake alarms sounded. A man in the south of the city also suffered a fatal heart attack during the shock. There were no immediate reports of major damage in the incident, which saw residents in the Mexican capital fleeing into the streets when the quake hit at around 1:16 a.m. The latest tremor comes after a 7.6 quake on Monday, which also killed two people in the pacific port of Manzanillo. Monday’s eerily timed incident came on the anniversary of killer quakes that struck Mexico in 1985 and 2017.