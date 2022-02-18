Massachusetts Teens Accused of Beating Trans Student, Calling Him ‘Freak’
‘FAKE BOY’
Two teen boys allegedly beat a transgender student in Massachusetts after a basketball game last week while taunting him with slurs like “fake boy” and “freak.” Allen Hart, an 18-year-old senior at Foxborough High School, and a juvenile were arraigned Tuesday and charged with a misdemeanor civil rights violation and felony assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The transgender boy, a student at North Attleborough High School where the game took place, has not been identified. He told investigators that a group of Foxborough students confronted him as he left the gym with two friends, asking him, “Are you a boy or a girl?” He endured multiple injuries to his face. Witnesses offered varying accounts of who swung first—Hart, the transgender student, or the juvenile also charged.