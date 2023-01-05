CHEAT SHEET
Ukraine Claims 800 Russian Soldiers Killed in Just One Day
Military commanders in Ukraine on Thursday said 800 Russian soldiers had been killed in the last day alone. Most of the deaths took place during fighting in the occupied region of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv’s forces claimed, adding that three Russian tanks, a helicopter, and an aircraft had also been destroyed. Amid the heavy clashes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked Western leaders to send tanks after France on Wednesday agreed to supply Kyiv with AMX-10 RC armored combat vehicles. After thanking French President Emmanuel Macron, Zelensky said in his nightly broadcast: “There is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western tanks.”