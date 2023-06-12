Ukraine Claims First Liberated Villages of Major Counteroffensive
RECLAIMED
Ukraine has claimed to have liberated several villages in its first victories of its massive counteroffensive against Russian forces. Videos shared on social media showed Kyiv’s soldiers raising flags and celebrating in the southeastern Donetsk settlements of Blahodatne and Neskuchne, while Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hannha Maliar said the nearby village of Makarivka had also been retaken. On Monday, Maliar added on Telegram that a fourth village, Storozhov, had been secured, “and it will be the same with every settlement until we liberate all Ukrainian land.” “The invaders resisted to the last, but could not withstand the onslaught of unstoppable wolverines!” the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade “Oleksa Dovbush” of Ukraine’s Armed Forces wrote in a Telegram post Sunday alongside a video of troops raising the Ukrainian flag in a bombed-out building in Blahodante, adding that Russian soldiers were captured during the operation. “Glory to Ukraine! Glory to heroes!”