Gwyneth Takes Credit for Making Divorce Easier for Couples

Gwyneth Paltrow may have been widely mocked for referring to her divorce from Coldplay’s Chris Martin as “conscious uncoupling,” but she says that actually helped other people split without acrimony. “I definitely did not coin the phrase, but I feel despite us taking quite a lot of shit for it when we first announced that all these years ago, I feel very proud that we were able to, maybe, make some divorces a little bit easier, happier,” Paltrow said on Instagram, according to People. The Goop founder added, “It makes me feel pretty proud when people come up to me on the streets and say, ‘Thank you for introducing that concept because I’ve become good friends with my ex’ I’m very happy that we were able to play a small part in that cultural shift.”
