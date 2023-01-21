U.S. Border Patrol Official Resigns After Sexual Favors Allegations, Report Says
BYE
A top official from U.S. Border Patrol allegedly pressured several female employees for sex and then abruptly stepped down in October after one of the alleged victims came forward. Tony Barker, former acting chief of the law enforcement operations directorate, is currently under investigation over the allegations brought forward by several women, NBC News reports, citing three officials. In October, a woman who had once been in a consensual relationship with Barker reportedly said he had blackmailed her when she tried to end their relationship and forced her to do sexual favors. Several other female subordinate employees came forward following her accusation, sources told NBC News. “We do not tolerate misconduct within our ranks,” a Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said. “When we discover any alleged or potential misconduct, we immediately refer it for investigation and cooperate fully with any criminal or administrative investigations. This is the case whether the alleged misconduct occurs on or off duty.”