CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
U.S. Navy Veteran Released From Russian Custody
WELCOME HOME
Read it at CNN
An American Navy veteran who was detained in Russia for almost a year was released from Russian custody on Thursday, CNN reported after confirmation from his family’s spokesperson. Taylor Dudley, 35, was detained in April 2022 after he crossed the border from Poland into Kaliningrad, a region governed by Moscow. Dudley’s release came after “six months” of negotiations by former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, although his detention had never been officially deemed “wrongful” by the United States before his release.