U.S. Officials Investigating Whether Russia Is Targeting Joe Biden in 2020 Election Interference
U.S. intelligence and law enforcement officials are assessing whether Russia is attempting to undermine former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign with its disinformation efforts, Bloomberg reports. The investigation is reportedly looking into whether the country is attempting to weaken Biden by trying to promote the controversy surrounding his role in U.S. policy towards Ukraine while his son, Hunter, was on the board of a Ukrainian gas company. It isn’t clear how far along intelligence and law enforcement agencies are in the probe, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has not spoken publicly about the matter. “Vladimir Putin has interfered in our elections before and it’s no surprise he’s doing so again to prop up President Trump,” Andrew Bates, Biden’s campaign spokesman, said. U.S. intelligence agencies previously concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 election by attempting to do damage to Hillary Clinton’s campaign and bolster President Trump.