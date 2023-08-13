U.S. Soldier Killed His Wife, Helped Her Mom Look for Her: Cops
TWO-FACED
A U.S. Army soldier who posted pleading Facebook messages about the disappearance of his wife has now been arrested for her grisly murder. Zarrius Hildabrand, 21, even allegedly helped his wife’s mom search for her before he was taken into custody as a suspect. Saria Hildabrand, a 21-year-old Alaska National Guard combat medic, was reported missing on Aug. 7. “Updated information on my missing wife PLEASE SHARE AND REPOST!!!!!!” Zarrius frantically posted to Facebook as the search continued for his wife. Saria was found dead three days later stashed in a storm drain near her and her husband’s apartment in Anchorage, Alaska—with a gunshot wound in her left temple. After Zarrius was arrested, Saria’s devastated mom told the Anchorage Daily News that he had “walked around for hours with me searching for my daughter knowing that she was dead,” adding that “he lied to me multiple times and tried to play it off like he was a concerned husband.”