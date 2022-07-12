CHEAT SHEET
    Cops Say Utah Killer Claimed a ‘Higher Power’ Instructed Him to ‘Purge’ the Cities

    Police say a man in Utah admitted to murdering one man and attempting to murder another because a “higher power” instructed him to “purge” the cities. Police arrested Christian Francis Taele, 28, on Saturday after learning that a man had been beaten and hanged, according to a probable cause statement. Officers said they found the unnamed 23-year-old victim hanging from a piece of workout machinery by his neck in Ogden. According to police, Taele admitted to law enforcement that he killed 49-year-old Ryan Hooley, who was found dead on Friday in a neighboring county, and tried to kill the 23-year-old, whom he said was a stranger. The 23-year-old remains in critical condition. According to police, the attacks were unprovoked, and an affidavit specified that Taele said “he feels no remorse for the killings.” Taele remains in jail.

