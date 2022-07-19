Fire Your Police Chief Who Did Nothing, Uvalde Parents Tell School Board After Massacre
TIME TO GO
Parents demanded that Uvalde school police chief Pedro “Pete” Arredondo be fired at an emotionally charged meeting with the school board on Monday night. The calls came after the publication of a damning report on the law-enforcement response to the massacre at Robb Elementary School in the rural Texas city that left 19 children and two teachers dead in May. Arredondo, who resigned from the Uvalde City Council in the wake of the shooting, is on administrative leave from his school policing role. “Why the hell does he still have a job with y’all?” parent Brent Cross asked at the Monday night meeting. “Are you going to fire him?” District Superintendent Hal Harrell answered that the report would be taken “into consideration.” “It will be a closed-session decision,” Harrell added.