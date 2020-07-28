Veteran Killed Himself Days After Doctor Dismissed Suicide Risk: VA Watchdog
‘DID NOT CARE’
A watchdog report for the Department of Veterans Affairs released Tuesday revealed that a Washington, D.C., doctor had a veteran who later died by suicide forcibly removed from a psychiatric facility. According to the report, the doctor was overheard saying she did “not care” if the veteran killed himself as she forced him to leave. The veteran had requested to be admitted to the facility after experiencing pain from drug withdrawal and an outpatient psychiatrist recommended admission after assessing that he was at “moderate risk for suicide.” The veteran died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound six days after he was escorted out of the facility by police for insisting he should be admitted. The facility, the Washington D.C. V.A. Medical Center, has been the subject of extensive criticism, and the report details many lapses in care at the facility.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741