Video: N.C. Cop Body-Slams Student to Ground

CHEAT SHEET
Amateur video posted online Tuesday appears to show a police officer body-slamming a female student before arresting her at a Rolesville, North Carolina high school. The video, which first surfaced on Twitter, shows the officer lifting her into the air before dropping her forcefully to the ground. The eight-second footage spurred a public outcry from the community but little other information or context is known about the incident. “The video does raise questions,” said Wake County schools spokeswoman Lisa Luten. “We are working with the Rolesville Police Department to discover what happened.” Officials at the school and in the police department are reportedly investigating the video and interviewing staff who may have been present for the incident. Rolesville Mayor Frank Eagles said there is corresponding body-camera footage.