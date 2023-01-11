Vince McMahon’s Daughter Exits WWE After His Comeback

Vince McMahon’s daughter Stephanie—who became co-CEO of WWE when her father stepped down in scandal—is quitting now that he’s engineered his return as executive chairman. She portrayed it as a return to the leave of absence she was taking last year when she was drafted to help run the company amid revelations about large severance payouts to women who accused her father of sexual misconduct. “First, I’d like to express my full support for Stephanie’s personal decision,” her father said in a statement, according to Variety. “I’ll forever be grateful that she offered to step in during my absence and I’m truly proud of the job she did co-leading WWE.” Vince McMahon, who maintained control of WWE through stock even after his resignation, voted himself and allies back in to oversee media-rights negotiations and a potential sale.
