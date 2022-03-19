Virginian-Pilot Reporter Among Two Killed at Norfolk Bar Shooting
TRAGIC
An education reporter for The Virginian-Pilot was killed Saturday after a stray bullet during a shooting outside a Norfolk, Virginia, restaurant and bar hit her and another patron. Sierra Jenkins was leaving Chicho’s Pizza Backstage as it announced its last call for drinks, according to the paper, when gunfire erupted. Jenkins, 25, and Devon M. Harris, 25, were both killed in the crossfire, while three others were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The paper said Jenkins, who joined the Pilot in December 2020, was a bright reporter who had a successful career ahead of her. “Her passion for journalism was undeniable and our community is better because of her reporting,” said Kris Worrell, editor-in-chief of Virginia Media. “Sierra was funny and energetic and full of enthusiasm. We are absolutely heartbroken.” Jenkins’ father, Maurice Jenkins of Virginia Beach, said his daughter loved being a journalist and celebrated her 25th birthday on March 13. “She wasn’t much of a going-out kind of person at all,” Maurice Jenkins said. “But she had a friend visiting from out of town who wanted to go out.”